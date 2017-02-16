Caltrans crews working on roadways ahead of next storm system

Caltrans maintenance crews and equipment are continuing their work to make repairs and reopen roadways in several of the Districts eleven counties. (Photo: Courtesy: Caltrans)

With the holiday weekend around the corner, Caltrans crews are working around the clock to make repairs and reopen roadways across 11 counties.

However, some of these locations could remain closed through the weekend or longer.

With another storm system approaching, Caltrans is ramping up efforts to repair pot-holes, clear drains, pick-up debris and clear mud and rock slides along roadways and culverts throughout the Sacramento, Valley and Sierra regions. Motorists are advised to check roadway conditions before traveling.

Here is the latest update on Sierra and Sacramento Valley highways and facilities affected by the weather:

I-80 is closed to westbound traffic at the junction of Hwy. 20 due to the potential of slides. Trucks are being held at the state line. This is being evaluated daily. Temporary re-openings will occur as weather and slope conditions permit.

Hwy. 49 remains closed from Yuba Pass to Sattley and has one lane open between Newtown Road and Tyler Foot Road due to slip outs.

There are no roadway closures in the Oroville Dam evacuation area. Caltrans continues to assist almost 200,000 residents return to their homes.

I-5 work to repair damaged concrete slabs in south Sacramento County continues during nighttime hours, weather permitting.

Chain controls will be required in the higher elevations.

Copyright 2017 KXTV