Mudslide near Kyburz closes Highway 50. (Caltrans)

Good news for travelers.

Caltrans tweeted on Saturday that it has reopened Highway 50 after a mudlisde caused it to close.

The mudslide happened at Alder Creek, west of Kyburz, earlier this week.

