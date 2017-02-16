Caltrans maintenance keeping roads safe

Caltrans officials will keep portions of Highway 50 in El Dorado County closed Sunday due to multiple mudslides. (Photo: Caltrans)

The California Department of Transportation has thousands of employees working around the clock to keep roads safe.

The winter storms have done quite a bit of damage to state highway systems, especially in the Sierra, this year and Caltrans crews said they’ve been extra busy this wet winter year.



“There’s something daily that comes up that we have to deal with," said Bill Meadows, member of one of the Caltrans districts. "We just try to make it happen and keep the highways safe for everybody. [To] Keep everybody moving.”

Also, according to Caltrans, winter storms have damaged roads in at least 190 locations in every region and will cost more than an estimated $400 million dollars to repair.

