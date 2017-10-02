KXTV
Cameron Park man killed in Las Vegas concert shooting

Staff , KXTV 6:36 PM. PDT October 02, 2017

A Cameron Park man was killed in the mass shooting that occurred during an outdoor Las Vegas concert late Sunday night, the family of the man says. 

55-year-old Kurt Von Tillow was killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd-floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on a crowd attending the concert. 

The family of Tillow says he was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was with his wife in Las Vegas during the tragedy. 

Tillow's family and loved ones gathered at Cameron Park Country Club for a golf cart procession Monday. He was an avid golfer and lived on the course, his family told ABC10. 

