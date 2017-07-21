Campfires banned at Bear River Park due to fire danger

Campfire (Photo: DaisyAKing)

It's fire season in California and due to the high risks of fire, Placer County has decided to enact restrictions for the Bear River Park and Campground, according to Placer County.

The ban at the campground located along the Bear River between Weimar and Colfax will begin on Monday July 24 and will last until October 31.

There will also be fire restriction signs, park patrolling and more in hopes of reducing potential risks, and anyone who violates the implemented rules will be cited.

“Bear River Park and Campground sits at the bottom of a canyon between Colfax and Weimar,” said Placer County Parks and Recreation Director Andy Fisher in a release. “It is critical that we take appropriate measures to protect these communities and wilderness from wildfires while keeping the park open and safe for people to enjoy."

© 2017 KXTV-TV