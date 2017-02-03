Camping can help you get more sleep, study says

(Photo: Courtney Carlmark, Courtney Carlmark Photography)

If you feel like you just can't seem to catch up on sleep, try taking a camping trip to the great outdoors.

Living in the electronic age means being exposed to artificial lighting the majority of time. A new study published Thursday in the Current Biology journal found this exposure to electronic light delays the natural human sleep clock.

Late sleep timing is associated with negative health issues and poor cognitive performance, according to the study. It can lead to daytime sleepiness, reduced driving performance, poor school performance, substance abuse, mood disorders and obesity.

The 24-hour natural human clock, known as the circadian clock, is disrupted by factors such as inconsistent schedules and exposure to light at night.

The research team carried out two separate studies to find the natural human sleep clock is delayed in electronic light environments, but adapts to seasonal changes in the natural light-dark cycle. Earlier sleep timing can be quickly achieved through being exposed to a natural light-dark timing cycle.

One study was done over a week-long time period in the winter. Researchers measured the melatonin levels of participants in electronic light environments, where they controlled and set their own sleep cycles, before they took off on a camping trip to the backcountry.

Melatonin is a hormone that regulates wake and sleep cycles. Melatonin makes people feel tired, so it's high before bed and low when a person wakes up.

The study found that sleep occurred about 2.5 hours earlier while camping than in the electrical lighting environment, even though wake up time was similar in both environments. The participants slept an average of 2.3 hours more while winter camping and were awake longer than in artificial lighting environments.

After full week winter lighting cycle exposure, the melatonin onset before sleep happened about 2.6 hours earlier than in a modern lighting environment.

The second study was done during a weekend in the summer. This time, researchers compared two groups, a camping group and a group which stayed in a modern environment to compare weekday and weekend sleep cycles. Just like in the first study, the subjects’ melatonin levels were measured.

The study found, sleep start and end times were similar between weekdays and weekends in the camping group. However, sleep start and end times were both delayed by a little over an hour on the weekend compared to weekdays in the electronic lighting group.

This resulted in sleep start time being delayed by approximately 1.8 hours and sleep end time being delayed by about 1.5 hours during the weekend in the electrical lighting group versus camping group.

After exposure to the natural light-dark cycle while weekend camping, melatonin onset was about 1.4 hours earlier compared to the weekday even though there was no change in sleep timing.

Melatonin onset also occurred earlier for the camping group even after the weekend was over compared to the artificial lighting group, who still had a delayed sleep cycle.

Researchers also found that when people took camping trips for a weekend and were exposed to a natural lighting cycle, their sleep delay was shifted back to about 70 percent of normal.

So if you want to reset your sleep schedule, turn off your electronics, plan a camping trip and let nature take care of your body.

