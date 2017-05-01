Can apple cider vinegar help your allergies?

(Photo Credit: Thinkstock/YelenaYemchuk) (Photo: YelenaYemchuk)

Recently, tons of bloggers and social media users are saying that Apple Cider Vinegar can help with any solution, but can it help stop your sneezing and runny nose? According to some of the experts we asked, you might want to try something else.

“Unfortunately for allergies, it would be wonderful if it can help, but the statement is just a myth,” said Karina Knight, who’s a registered nutritionist and dietitian. “There isn’t anything but anecdotal experiences to say it is helpful.”

When we asked Dr. Jaiwant Rangi, an Internal Medicine Physician and Endocrinologist, she agreed as well saying the evidence is still unclear.

Though when Dr. Dennis Godby, a primary care physician in natural approaches, was asked the question, he said although it might not be clear if it works for allergies, “You’re not at a loss if you give it a shot.”

So as the season comes and the flowers continue to produce pollen, it might be best to stick with allergy medication and leave your apple cider vinegar in your pantry.

