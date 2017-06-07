Canadian family drives to Sacramento to rescue puppy

(Photo: Front Street Animal Shelter)

How far would you travel to rescue a dog?

One Canadian family drove 16 hours to Sacramento to rescue Joyce, who was sitting in the Front Street Animal Shelter for the past two months before the family saved her life.

According to a Facebook post by the shelter, the family saw Front Street's recent video announcing no fees during the month of June for pet adoptions.

"They drove all the way from British Columbia, Canada to save a life," the post read.

As a reminder, adoptions are free the whole month of June to help as many pets as possible find a home. As of Wednesday morning, the post has nearly 2,000 shares and over 5,000 reactions on Facebook.

© 2017 KXTV-TV