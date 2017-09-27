Cancer survivor becomes nurse at Atlanta hospital that treated her

Photo: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

ATLANTA -- She beat cancer twice, now she's part of the team that helped her do it.

Montana Brown's dream came true this week when she joined the team at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta as a pediatric nurse.

According to the hospital, Brown first beat cancer when she was just 2 years old. She did it again at age 15.

Along the way, Brown became to dream of growing up to become a pediatric nurse.

She made it happen.

Now 24, Brown joined the nursing team in AFLAC Cancer & Blood Disorders Center last week.

"I'm so overwhelmed with this amazing life that God has chosen to give me. Never in a million years did I think that at the age of 24 I would have achieved my biggest and wildest dream - to work at the hospital I was treated at as a child/teenager. It's amazing and crazy and awesome and I'm SO excited to work for such an inspirational organization," Brown posted after her first day.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

