Carmichael youth sports couch arrested on child molestation charges

A Carmichael man who was a youth sports coach in the area has been charged with several counts of child molestation, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

In September of 2016, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says they arrested 34-year-old Jason David Foreman of Carmichael for crimes related to child pornography.

In addition, during May of this year, an acquaintance of Foreman reported her juvenile daughter said she was sexually abused by Foreman on several occasions. After further investigation, Foreman was arrested on over 10 counts of child molestation.

The sheriff's department says Foreman was a youth sports coach, possibly for soccer and softball in the Carmichael area.

He is being held Sacramento County jail on a $500,000 bail.

