Cascade Fire burning 7,200 acres in Yuba County

Home destroyed in Cascade Fire. Neighbors tell ABC 10 the family is safe. (Photo: Gabrielle Karol‏, KXTV)

The Cascade Fire is ripping through Yuba County Monday, burning 7,200 acres and destroying several buildings in its path.

The fire started late Sunday night near Cascade Way and Marysville Road, just north of Collins Lake in Yuba County. Dry conditions and strong winds throughout the morning caused the fire to explode in size to 5,000 acres by 9 a.m., forcing multiple evacuations.

Incredible - the only thing left standing at this home in the middle of the #CascadeFire is this Catholic religious statue @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/35KWYUdnpS — Gabrielle Karol (@gabriellekarol) October 9, 2017

#CascadeFire [update] off Maryville Rd & Loma Rica Rd, Loma Rica (Yuba County) is now 7,200 acres & 5% contained. https://t.co/yNDp1GlK83 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 9, 2017

By Monday afternoon, the Cascade fire grew to 7,200 acres destroying dozens of homes. Fire officials said the fire is only 5 percent contained.

The Cascade fire is on of 15 fires statewide in 9 counties. In total, nearly 73,000 acres are burning.

Neighbors tell me this was home to a family w/ 2 little kids. All safe, but home completely destroyed #CascadeFire @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/nlUg4S4GeU — Gabrielle Karol (@gabriellekarol) October 9, 2017

