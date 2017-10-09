KXTV
Close

Cascade Fire burning 7,200 acres in Yuba County

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 1:27 PM. PDT October 09, 2017

The Cascade Fire is ripping through Yuba County Monday, burning 7,200 acres and destroying several buildings in its path.

The fire started late Sunday night near Cascade Way and Marysville Road, just north of Collins Lake in Yuba County. Dry conditions and strong winds throughout the morning caused the fire to explode in size to 5,000 acres by 9 a.m., forcing multiple evacuations.

By Monday afternoon, the Cascade fire grew to 7,200 acres destroying dozens of homes. Fire officials said the fire is only 5 percent contained.

The Cascade fire is on of 15 fires statewide in 9 counties. In total, nearly 73,000 acres are burning.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories