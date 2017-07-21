Homeowners in Sacramento's Land Park area say a thief stole their Wi-Fi security camera, and he unintentionally lived streamed what he did for the rest of the night.

The homeowners, who do not want to be identified, were shocked.

"The dumbness of not realizing that you've taken something that has location and video data connected to the internet," said the victim.

The victims of the crime have a ring video doorbell app, which allows the homeowner to see who is at the front door on their cell phone. The homeowners immediately contacted the company.

"This is the person who set up the device an hour after it was ripped off the door," said the victim about the person in the video.

The video shows the suspect appearing to head to his own home. He puts the camera down, and the video captures him doing several things in his bedroom. The victims say this all happened around 8 p.m. on Friday, July 14.

"It is pretty bold for someone at 8 o'clock in the evening when you are home with your children reading story books,” the homeowner said. “That someone comes right up to do the door and rips something off of it."

The victims shared this video to put their Land Park neighborhood on notice.

"It's pretty frustrating,” the homeowner said. “And it feels pretty invasive."

The homeowners say the company has replaced their home security camera.

