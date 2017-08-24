Caught red-handed! Officer catches teen stealing TVs from business

A teen was arrested late Wednesday night after he was caught by a Sacramento Police officer burglarizing a closed business in Del Paso Heights, officials said.

According to police officials, an officer was in a parking lot near the 2600 block of Del Paso Boulevard when he noticed a man entering the back of a business. The officer pulled up to the building and saw a flat screen TV sticking out the back of a car parked near the business.

The officer detained the burglar, later identified as 18-year-old Nicholas Cummings, as he was attempting to remove another TV from the business.

Cummings was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail.

