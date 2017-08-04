Cause determined for Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County

(Photo credit: Sherri Flossi)

On Friday, investigators have determined the cause of the fire that burned nearly 82,000 acres, destroyed 131 structures and caused evacuations in Mariposa County.

"The discharge of firearms, on public lands, is responsible for sparking the fire," according to Cal Fire.

The investigation continues as the specific circumstances are still being looked into.

If you have any information regarding what caused the fire, then call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at (559) 498-7867. Also, callers can remain anonymous and a $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspect(s).

