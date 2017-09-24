Brian Detrick first got in the water at age 2. By 10-years-old, he was already breaking records. Now, the 28-year-old water skier is talking about competing at the international level. (Photo: Wang, Frances)

When Brian Detrick was first featured on channel 10 in Sacramento in 1999, he was 10 years old.

In fact, the segment aired way after his bedtime!

Eighteen years later, Detrick hasn't shown signs of slowing down. While water skiing is still a major part of his life, he's now 28 years old and working full-time for PG&E.

On the side, he's a professional water skier who just returned to his Elk Grove home from Paris, where he was competing in the 2017 IWWF World Waterski Champioships. This was his third time competing in a world championship tournament, including once at the college level.

"Unfortunately the skiing didn't go as I liked," Detrick said. "But it was a good opportunity to be able to compete with some of the best in the world."

Detrick was one of 24 competing members representing Team USA. Turns out, the other Californian, Makayla Haw, is also from the Sacramento area.

On Facebook, Detrick explained he took a risk in the semi-finals that didn't work out. He said he was disappointed not making it to the finals, but made the right decision to give himself the best opportunity to succeed, adding "on to the next one."

You can see in this news clip from 1999 that Detrick always had a positive, 'get-em-next-time' attitude.

"[Watching that clip] brings back a lot of memories. It's still one of the best seasons I've ever had," Detrick said. "I always had goals of skiing as a pro. And here I am doing that."

Detrick broke a national record at age 10 in 1999, one he held until 2015. He said he's been fortunate to make it to the podium of competitions, but he's still looking for his first major win.

Detrick added that his success comes from the long-time support of his parents (his dad has been his long-time boat driver) and the opportunity to grow up on a man-made lake meant for water skiing.

© 2017 KXTV-TV