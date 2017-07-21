CHP: 1 dead, child in critical condition after car accident in South Sacramento

One person has died after a head-on car crash involving a dump truck in South Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 3:22 p.m. after police received a call about a car that was heading northbound on Florin Road and Hedge Avenue and crossed into the south bound lane.

A 30-year-old male-driver died at the scene and the 4-year-old child in the car has been transported to the hospital in critical condition. Also, a dog in the backseat of the car was injured.

Police are investigating the accident.

