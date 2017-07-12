CHP: California residents with out-of-state license plates must pay

BERKELEY, CA - JULY 01: Traffic makes its way along Interstate 80 on July 1, 2015 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2015 Getty Images)

The California Highway Patrol is asking local drivers to report people they know are living in the state but driving with an out-of-state license.

It even has a website called Cheaters: Out-of-State (Out of State Registration Violaters) .

The CHP says the state of California, "loses millions of dollars a year in revenue from California residents who unlawfully register their vehicles in other states or countries."

Somebody moving to California from out-of-state has 10 days after establishing residency to get a California driver license and 20 days to register his or her vehicle.

That can be complicated when booking an appointment at the DMV, which is a requirement for getting a driver license. Appointments at some DMV locations are backed up for several weeks.

The DMV has plenty of information on its website , about what documentation is needed for obtaining a license and registration.

Still, some people find the process can be challenging, especially if they work during the hours the office is open.

