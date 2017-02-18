Close CHP: Mosquito Road Bridge closed due to roadway failure KXTV 1:54 PM. PST February 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The California Highway Patrol says the Mosquito Road Bridge near the American River in Placerville is closed due to a roadway failure. CHP posted several pictures of the roadway Saturday.No further details have been released. Copyright 2017 KXTV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS The tale of two dams Concrete helping secure the dam Rocklin police issue burglary warning Farmers on alert to potential flooding ESSURE sterilization device causing women serious complications Despite erosion, crews forced to increase flows at Lake Oroville Dam San Joaquin county staying vigilant for flooding Isaiah Laspina lives lifelong dream P.M. weather: Feb. 17, 2017 What would happen if the Oroville Dam breached? More Stories CHP: Fatal I-5 accident caused by wrong-way driver… Feb 18, 2017, 9:15 a.m. How Don Pedro's emergency spillway stacks up to… Feb 17, 2017, 3:03 p.m. Voluntary evacuations issued in Maxwell due to… Feb 18, 2017, 1:42 p.m.
