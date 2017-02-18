KXTV
CHP: Mosquito Road Bridge closed due to roadway failure

KXTV 1:54 PM. PST February 18, 2017

The California Highway Patrol says the Mosquito Road Bridge near the American River in Placerville is closed due to a roadway failure. 

CHP posted several pictures of the roadway Saturday.

No further details have been released.

