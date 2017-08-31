CHP officers on the road to recovery after shooting

The two California Highway Patrol officers who were shot Wednesday are both in stable condition and on the road to recovery.

According to a press release from CHP, two officers and a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy were shot Wednesday, Aug. 30, outside a hotel in the Arden-Arcade area. The deputy, Bob French, did not survive.

The two CHP officers are undercover investigators who were assigned to assist with a Sacramento County Auto Theft Suppression Task Force investigation. Due to their undercover assignments, the officers’ identities will not be released.

One officer has already been released from the hospital, after suffering a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The other officer is recovering after undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to his hand and wrist.

