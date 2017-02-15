CHP reopens US 50 after series of mudslides in Sierra

Caltrans officials will keep portions of Highway 50 in El Dorado County closed Sunday due to multiple mudslides. (Photo: Caltrans)

The California Highway Patrol has reopened a stretch of U.S. Highway 50 west of Lake Tahoe for the first time since last weekend when mudslides shut down the key mountain route connecting Sacramento to the lake.

Caltrans officials said Wednesday the highway is now open in both directions throughout the Sierra from Placerville to Tahoe's south shore and into Nevada.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.