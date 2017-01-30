CHP rescue injured skier

(Photo: Courtesy CHP - Valley Division Air Operations)

An injured skier was rescued last week by helicopter after friends called 911.

The California Highway Patrol Helicopter 20 (H-20) was requested for a Search and Rescue by Grass Valley CalFire dispatch on Friday, Jan. 27, after a group of skiers called for help after someone in their party got injured, according to a Facebook post by the CHP - Valley Division Air Operations,

The group was found near Flora Lake, which is between Boreal Ski Resort and Donner Lake, at approximately the 7,500 feet in elevation mark.

The injured skier told CHP he started his day at the Donner Pass Rest Area, hiked up the mountain for some backcountry skiing, then injured his lower leg while skiing down a shoot between two cliffs. When he realized he was unable to move, his group called for help. H-20 performed a hoist rescue and brought him back to the Command Post where a Truckee Fire Department ambulance was standing by to transport him to a local hospital.

