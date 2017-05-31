Chris Stapleton cancels Wheatland show

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

One of country music's biggest stars had to postpone several California shows.

On Wednesday, May 31, Chris Stapleton tweeted that he has to postone the next three weeks of his current tour. Stapleton was scheduled to perform in Wheatland this weekend, June 3. No future dates have yet to be announced. The two days prior, June 1 and 2, Stapleton was scheduled to perform in Fresno and Mountain View, respectively. Those dates have also been cancelled.

On his website, Stapleton apologized for the inconvenience and is advising fans to hold on to their tickets, and stay tuned for updates. His performance at the CMA Music Festival on Sunday, June 11 has also been cancelled

Unfortunately, the next three weeks of "The All-American Road Show" have been postponed. Full details here - https://t.co/C9QPZsorRq -TeamCS — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) May 31, 2017

