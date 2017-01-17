Chuck E. Cheese reportedly preparing to go public

A sign is posted in front of a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant. (Photo: Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

Chuck E. Cheese may be heading to Wall Street.

The U.S. restaurant-chain could be preparing for an initial public hearing (IPO) that could value the company at one billion dollars, according to a Reuters report.

Citing anonymous sources, the news wire said, the chain's private equity owner, Apollo Global Management LLC, started talks with banks about an IPO that could come later in the year.

Chuck E. Cheese could even have new owners if the offer is right, according to Reuters.

Sit-down restaurants have struggled in recent years as people more often choose to eat at home, but interactive restaurants still offer a unique dining experience, especially for families.

Chuck E. Cheese was founded in 1977 by Nolan Bushnell, the founder of video game company Atari.

Known for it's animatronic rock band characters, pizza and kid's arcade games, the company is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

The restaurant's iconic rat (now mouse) has been through numerous makeovers and struggled to attract children living in the electronic age. The restaurant was sold to its current owner in 2014 for $1.3 billion. It's since expanded beyond children's entertainment by offering different alcohol options for adults.

The company and franchisees now operate 603 Chuck E. Cheese across the country including one in Roseville, Citrus Heights and Sacramento.

