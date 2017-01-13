CIA director nominee questioned on data privacy

Kansas Congressman Mike Pompeo (R) is being considered for the Central Intelligence Agency Director position at congressional hearings this week.



Pompeo was bombarded with a series of questions regarding how the CIA will operate under his leadership – Including the new Presidential administration, foreign intelligence, use of torture and domestic data collection.



At hearing’s Thursday, Pompeo said he would not pressure lawmakers to change policy regarding the collection of metadata. However, in a 2015 editorial for the National Review, Pompeo was critical of the USA Freedom Act, passed in 2015 and bans the bulk collection of personal data by government agencies.



“Those who today suggest that the USA Freedom Act, which gutted the National Security Agency’s (NSA) metadata program, enables the intelligence community to better prevent and investigate threats against the U.S. are lying,” Pompeo wrote.



The American Civil Liberties Union issued a statement on the nomination of Pompeo in mid-November 2016.



The ACLU is not however taking a position on the nomination.



Tech expert Mike Wisby is with Sacramento based Nerds on Call, explained the issues of bulk collection of metadata and privacy.

"The term metadata is incredibly broad," Wisby said. "It's data attached to other data, such as when your camera tags your photo with the date, time and location of where the photo was taken."



In order to understand how the government's collection of metadata from online or telecommunications effect privacy, you have to understand what information is being collected.

Metadata such as who a person calls, even without the recording, can be used by agencies to draw conclusions about a subject.

Ryan Getty a Criminal Justice professor at Sacramento State with 30 years experience, says there’s a fine line of government agencies prying into your private information.



“Anything that’s electronic that goes through satellite, it’s available to get that information," Getty said.



He explained, once the data is collected, there is always a potential for misuse or abuse.

“Once one gives up a right, it’s really hard to get it back," Getty said.

Copyright 2016 KXTV