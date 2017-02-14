Cities motivated by carrot, not stick, when crafting emergency plans

OROVILLE, CA - FEBRUARY 13: A dump truck carrying boulders makes its way onto the Oroville Dam as workers try to fix the damage below the emergency spillway at Oroville Lake on February 13, 2017 in Oroville, California. Almost 200,000 people were ordered to evacuate the northern California town after a hole in the emergency spillway in the Oroville Dam threatened to flood the surrounding area. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images) (Photo: Elijah Nouvelage, 2017 Getty Images)

There aren’t any state laws or even rules that municipalities have to follow in creating emergency management plans.

But they do have strong incentive to follow the state’s recommended standardized procedure, said Robb Mayberry, spokesman for the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. After the disaster is over, if the city or county seeks reimbursement for disaster-related expenses, planning in accordance with the Standardized Emergency Management System (or SEMS for short) can increase their chances.

“Because sometimes reimbursement is tied to that,” Mayberry said. “They need to make sure to follow the standardized system to get the money.”

For that reason, or maybe to gain access to resources and guidance with real world experience of responding in disasters, most municipalities find it beneficial to work with the Office of Emergency Services in developing their plans.

But however they are developed, regions are seldom left to go at it alone. Mutual aid and “neighbor helping neighbor” are California traditions, Mayberry said.

One of the benefits of statewide planning is officials can benefit from the experiences of other regions, Mayberry said. Every disaster, from fire to flood to earthquake, carries some new lesson, and after the dust settles, the agency holds a post-mortem to shake out what went well, and what went south.

In this week’s Oroville evacuation, following potential failure of the emergency spillway on the Oroville Dam, residents can apply the same principle to their personal emergency plans, Mayberry acknowledged.

Whether it’s making sure they have the medications they need, signing up for wireless emergency alerts, to socking some funds away into savings for use in emergencies like this weeks, the shakeup of routine that emergencies bring often result in a certain number of unscripted situations -- as many Oroville residents have doubtlessly experienced in the last couple of days.

