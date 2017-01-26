Citrus Heights car accident kills 88-year-old man

Stock photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

The collision involved three separate cars and the 88-year-old man was the only death, according to a statement by the Citrus Heights Police Department.

The accident on Thursday happened around the afternoon on Greenback Lane east of Sunrise Blvd.

As an Acura was making a left turn a Ford pickup broadsided the Acura which then hit into another car.

The driver of the Ford pickup and the third undisclosed vehicle were not injured, but the 88-year-man driving the Acura sustained severe injuries. He was taken to the local hospital where he eventually died from those injuries.

The drivers of the other two cars involved have been cooperating with the police.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

