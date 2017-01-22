Bag-carrying suspected patio thief arrested

Citrus Height police have arrested Shawn Flemens, 22 (L), and 25-year-old David Whitely (R) in connection with a series of January package thefts. (Photo: Citrus Heights Police Department)

Two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of packages left on porches in Citrus Heights, some of which were captured by private surveillance video.

Video captured on Jan. 4 showed a man with a red bag approach a patio, take two packages, placing the packages into the bag and carrying them away.

A Jan. 21 Citrus Heights police investigation eventually led officers to Shawn Flemens, 22, of Sacramento. Shortly after Flemens was found, police identified a second suspect, 25-year-old David Whitley of Citrus Heights.

Flemens is believed to be the same man captured on surveillance video, carrying the red bag.

While police were able to arrest Whitley without incident, Flemens led officers on a 30-minute chase. The two were eventually arrested and booked at Sacramento County’s main jail.

Copyright 2016 KXTV