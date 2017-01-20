Black Bear Diner adding locations in Citrus Heights, Arden area

Black Bear Diner is adding its footprint to Citrus Heights and the Arden area.
The bear-themed restaurant, which has locations from Natomas to Roseville, plans to open at 7935 Madison Ave. in Citrus Heights by mid-Feburary, followed by an early March opening at 1830 Arden Way in Sacramento.
A Jan. 16 Craigslist post for the Citrus Heights location listed open positions ranging from manager to dishwashers with interviews lasting until Feb. 3.
Jairo Moncada, a spokesman for the restaurant, estimates about 200 employees between both locations.
