Black Bear Diner adding locations in Citrus Heights, Arden area

(Photo: Courtesy: Black Bear Diner)

Black Bear Diner is adding its footprint to Citrus Heights and the Arden area.

The bear-themed restaurant, which has locations from Natomas to Roseville, plans to open at 7935 Madison Ave. in Citrus Heights by mid-Feburary, followed by an early March opening at 1830 Arden Way in Sacramento.

A Jan. 16 Craigslist post for the Citrus Heights location listed open positions ranging from manager to dishwashers with interviews lasting until Feb. 3.

Jairo Moncada, a spokesman for the restaurant, estimates about 200 employees between both locations.

Copyright 2016 KXTV