Broken water main floods busy Citrus Heights intersection; roads closed

A water main break in Citrus Heights has flooded streets, creating road closures as crews work to clear the area and restore water service to the area.

Police are advising people to avoid the area if possible, as the area is “very muddy.”

Citrus Heights Police report the water main break is significant, and is located near Macy Plaza between Sunrise Boulevard and Birdcage, near the Chase Bank and Chipotle.

The area is flooded, but the water main has been shut off since the breach, police said.

Citrus Heights Water District is on its way to restore water service.

