Citrus Heights Police searching for missing man

Citrus Heights Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 58-year-old man.

Police released a Silver Alert, after Anthony Aka was reported missing by a family member Wednesday.

Aka was last seen on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. He is described at a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing an orange, black and brown colored sweater and black sweatpants with a white stripe down the side.

If you have any information, call Citrus Heights Police at (916) 727-5500.

