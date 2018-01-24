KXTV
Citrus Heights Police searching for missing man

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 11:44 PM. PST January 24, 2018

Citrus Heights Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 58-year-old man.

Police released a Silver Alert, after Anthony Aka was reported missing by a family member Wednesday. 

Aka was last seen on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. He is described at a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing an orange, black and brown colored sweater and black sweatpants with a white stripe down the side. 

If you have any information, call Citrus Heights Police at (916) 727-5500. 

