Citurs Heights police issue Silver Alert for missing 57-year-old

The Citrus Heights Police Department is searching for a 57-year-old resident who was last seen on Monday morning at 10:30.
Anthony Aka, 57, was reported missing by a family member. After a thorough investigation, police determined a Silver Alert should be initiated.
Aka was last seen possibly wearing a dark colored shirt. He is described as a black, male adult, standing 5 foot 8, weighing 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Anthony’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Citrus Heights Police at (916) 727-5500.
