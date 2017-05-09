Citurs Heights police issue Silver Alert for missing 57-year-old

Anthony Aka, 57, was reported missing May 9, 2017 (Photo: Courtesy Citrus Heights PD)

The Citrus Heights Police Department is searching for a 57-year-old resident who was last seen on Monday morning at 10:30.

Anthony Aka, 57, was reported missing by a family member. After a thorough investigation, police determined a Silver Alert should be initiated.

Aka was last seen possibly wearing a dark colored shirt. He is described as a black, male adult, standing 5 foot 8, weighing 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Anthony’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Citrus Heights Police at (916) 727-5500.

