'Grinch' steals packages from porches in Citrus Heights

On Wednesday, just a week and a half after Christmas, a Grinch appeared in Citrus Heights.
In this case, the Grinch is a bald man, carrying a red bag over his shoulder full of packages, smoking a cigarette and taking packages off people’s porches.
What he didn’t know is that at one home, a Ring.com doorbell camera was installed.
Thanks to the camera, one resident was notified via a motion detector through her cell phone that someone was at her door. The thief – looking straight at the camera – didn’t seem to know that the doorbell had a video camera attached.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Citrus Heights Police Department.
