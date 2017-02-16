Man arrested for allegedly burglarizing 14 homes

(Photo: Citrus Heights Police Department)

If you rob 14 homes, you're going to eventually get caught.

That's what happened to 23-year-old Levi Pierce who was arrested on Thursday for allegedly burglarizing 14 homes, and attempting to burglarize 11 more, in Citrus Heights., according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

The burglaries, which began in January of 2016 were all in Citrus Heights. Investigators were able to use forensic evidence to locate Pierce, who is currently on parole for burglary.

“I could not be more pleased with the work of our police detectives and officers. They solved this crime trend and through great police work, captured this dangerous felon," the department said in a press release.





