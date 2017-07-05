Man arrested for possession of meth, ammunition in Citrus Heights

29-year-old Lorenzo Toliver was arrested after police found the drugs, $11,554 and materials to weight and package narcotics with an intent to distribute. (Photo: Citrus Heights Police Department)

A man was arrested in Citrus Heights Wednesday night for allegedly being in the possession of heroin, methamphetamine and ammunition, according to police.

29-year-old Lorenzo Toliver was arrested after police found the drugs, $11,554 and materials to weight and package narcotics with an intent to distribute.

"The Citrus Heights Police Department and the community of Citrus Heights will not tolerate those who sell, traffic and distribute drugs into our community," the department said in a press release.

Anyone with any information about drug sales can call the Narcotics Tip Line at 916-727-5523.

