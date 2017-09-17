Man arrested on attempting kidnapping charges in Auburn

A Citrus Heights man is behind bars, accused of attempting to kidnap a woman in Auburn early Thursday morning, police said.

Auburn police were called to an incident around 2:40 a.m. on Sept. 14 near Cleveland Avenue and Lincoln Way on reports of the attempted kidnapping.

The woman claimed someone had to tried to grab her and threatened her with a stunning device, according to police. The victim managed to free herself from the hold of the would-be kidnapper and climb inside her car.

However, the suspect proceeded to try to get access to the car, but the victim was able to drive away, police said.

On Sunday just before 8 a.m., Auburn police announced Jason Lee Lott, 50, had been arrested in Lincoln, connected with the attempted kidnapping.

Members of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office located Lott while responding to a separate case, police said.

Lott was arrested without incident.

© 2017 KXTV-TV