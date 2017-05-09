Missing Citrus Heights man found safe in Rancho Cordova

Anthony Aka, 57, was reported missing May 9, 2017 (Photo: Courtesy Citrus Heights PD)

UPDATED MAY 9 -- 10:30 a.m.

Anthony Aka was located safe in Rancho Cordova, Citrus Heights police said.

Police said Aka was found safe, in good health and has been reunited with family in Citrus Heights.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Citrus Heights Police Department is searching for a 57-year-old resident who was last seen on Monday morning at 10:30.

Anthony Aka, 57, was reported missing by a family member. After a thorough investigation, police determined a Silver Alert should be initiated.

Aka was last seen possibly wearing a dark colored shirt. He is described as a black, male adult, standing 5 foot 8, weighing 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Anthony’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Citrus Heights Police at (916) 727-5500.

