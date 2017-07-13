More red light cameras in Citrus Heights?

(Photo: Mike Garza)

Drivers in Citrus Heights could see more red light cameras by summer's end.

The Citrus Heights City Council was scheduled to vote Thursday on adding two new red light camera approaches eastbound on Greenback Lane at Parkoaks Drive and northbound on Auburn Boulevard at Greenback Lane.

According to city documents, existing red light camera approaches have decreased collisions.

However, overall, Citrus Heights has seen a more than 20 percent spike in collisions from 2015 to 2016.

If approved, drivers would see a 30-day grace period with the changes taking effect by summer's end.

