Police search for bank robbery suspect in Citrus Heights

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they believe robbed a Citrus Heights Wells Fargo on Saturday afternoon.

The man showed up to the bank just after 2 p.m., demanding money from the teller and stating he had a gun though one was never seen, according to police.

The teller gave the suspect cash and he fled from the bank, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a white man between 25 and 35 years of age, approximately 6 feet tall, with a medium build.

The suspect was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt with a dark blue United States Navy baseball hat. He was also wearing sunglasses and had an unshaven face.

