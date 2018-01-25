Silver Alert issued for missing Citrus Heights man with Alzheimer's

Anthony Aka, of Citrus Heights, was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 24. (Photo: Courtesy: Citrus Heights Police Department)

The Citrus Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing man with Alzheimer's.

According to a press release from the department, Anthony Aka, 58, of Citrus Heights, went missing around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24. He was last seen by family along the 6500 block of Cowboy Way.

A Silver Alert was issued because Aka suffers from Alzheimer's Disease and becomes disoriented.

Aka was last seen as possibly wearing an orange, black and brown colored sweater, and black sweat pants with a white stripe down the side. He is roughly 5 feet 8 inches tall and around 190 pounds.

If you see him, contact the Citrus Heights Police Department at (916) 727-5500.

