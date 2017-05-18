Woman arrested after shooting roommate

54-year-old Melanie Rasmussen was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. (Photo: Citrus Heights Police Department)

A woman was arrested on Thursday after she allegedly shot her roommate.

54-year-old Melanie Rasmussen was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

At around 10:30 a.m. police received a call of a person being shot in the leg in the backyard of a house in the 7500 block of Saint Philomena Way. When officers arrived, they found a 46-year-old man shot in the torso. The man said he was shot by his roommate, Rasmussen.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Rasmussen's motives for shooting the victim are unknown.

