City looks at banning cannabis grows in East Sacramento development district

The Sacramento City Council will hold a hearing Tuesday on whether to ban cannabis cultivation in an East Sac district set aside as a "Center for Innovation," intended to foster technology and innovation.

The council will vote on the issue after the hearing at its regular meeting, which starts at 5 p.m.

Cannabis cultivation would be inconsistent with the plan for the Sacramento Center for Innovation, planners said in a supporting document for the agenda item.

“Cannabis cultivation is a low intensity use that does not foster an environment of collaboration that links university research with private enterprise, nor does it help attract and retain innovative businesses that employ Sacramento’s workforce,” the document said.

Remi Mendoza, associate planner for the city, said cannabis cultivation typically takes place in large warehouses, employing relatively low numbers of workers. Since the plan intends to capitalize on the area’s proximity to the university, and the city is making a significant investment in extending Ramona Avenue to connect the two, allowing cannabis cultivation would be counterproductive.

"It takes up a lot of space for key sites in the area," Mendoza said. "We anticipate the area to transition away from industrial, and cannabis cultivation is an industrial use."

The area, south of Sacramento State University, is roughly triangular, defined by US 50 on the north, Power Inn Road on the east, and the Union Pacific rail tracks on the west. Its northern portion houses Sac State’s nursing program, a hospital, hotel, storage facilities, Home Depot, various stores and offices.

The middle section "is a mix of innovative businesses…as well as more typical industrial and manufacturing uses," according to the agenda document. The bottom of the triangle is a "mix of construction equipment suppliers, tow yards, auto-oriented services and some older homes."

Mendoza said there has been some interest in growing cannabis in the Sacramento Center for Innovation area. Because planning for the development zone predated the recreational cannabis law, it wasn’t accounted for.

“We want to avoid confusion, make it clear and put it in the plan,” he said.

