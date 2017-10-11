City of Calistoga under mandatory evacuation order due to wildfires

GLEN ELLEN, CA - OCTOBER 10: A view of the remains of multiple homes that were destroyed by the Nuns Fire on October 10, 2017 in Glen Ellen, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

The entire city of Calistoga is under mandatory evacuations as forecasted conditions in the area have worsened, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the evacuations are in the interest of safety and the roughly 5,000 residents should exit the city via SR 29 South or via the Silverado Trail South to Zinfandel Lane then west to SR 29 South.

There is a shelter available for evacuees at American Canyon High School, 3000 Newell Drive, American Canyon, 94503.

Fueled by the return of strong winds, the wildfires burning through California wine country exploded in size and number Wednesday as authorities issued new evacuation orders and the death toll climbed to 21 — a figure that was expected to rise higher still.

Three days after the fires began, firefighters were still unable to gain control of the blazes that had turned entire Northern California neighborhoods to ash and destroyed at least 3,500 homes and businesses.

