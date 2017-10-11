City of Napa under advisory evacuations as wildfires continue

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 09: Burned out cars sit next to a building on fire in a fire ravaged neighborhood on October 9, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

The City of Napa is now under advisory evacuations due to the ongoing wildfires in the area, according to the City of Napa.

The advisory evacuations have been issued by the Napa County Sheriff’s Department.

The advisory includes areas East of Silverado Trail, between Trancas Street and Soscol Avenue, East of Soscol Avenue between Siverado Trail and West Imola Avenue, East of HWY 221between West Imola Avenue and HWY 29, East of HWY 29 between HWY 221 and Jameson Canyon Road, North of Jameson Canyon Road between HWY 12 and the Napa/Solano County line.

If in this area, you are advised to be prepared, should a mandatory evacuation order be issued.

