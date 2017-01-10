City of South Lake Tahoe: Stay off roads as area experiences Tier 4 storm

(Photo courtesy of the City of South Lake Tahoe)

The city of South Lake Tahoe is encouraging residents to stay off the roads until Thursday as the area is currently experiencing a Tier 4 storm, which is the highest level storm.

The snow removal crews in the city are out in full force as they attempt to remove the abundance of snow throughout the area. The key roads they are looking to clear are Pioneer Trail, Al Tahoe Boulevard, Tahoe Keys Boulevard, Venice Drive, Sierra Boulevard and Ski Run Boulevard.

A Blizzard Warning has been issued for the Sierra through Wednesday morning, meaning dangerous and possible life-threatening conditions may be prevalent in the Sierra Mountains. The strong winds will also produce zero visibility as high drifting snow continues to blanket the area.

Snow removal crews in the city will try to plow residential neighborhoods after removing snow on primary roadways, officials say.

