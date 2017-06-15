Classic rides coming back to Disneyland this summer

The Disneyland Railroad. (Photo: Courtesy: Disneyland Park)

This summer, Disneyland Park is bringing back some iconic attractions.

Along with the Summer of Heroes rides and attractions, Disneyland is reopening “Fantasmic!,” the Rivers of America attractions and the Disneyland Railroad.

The rides were closed in January 2016 as the park began construction for the soon-to-open Star Wars land.

The theme park's official blog revealed that all of the Rivers of America attractions, including the Mark Twain, the Sailing Ship Columbia, Pirate's Lair at Tom Sawyer Island, and Davy Crockett Explorer Canoes will open over the next few weeks, with Pirate's Lair up first, on Friday, June 16, with the rest open by the end of July. "Fantasmic!" reopens on Monday, July 17. Disneyland Railroad will begin accepting passengers again when it reopens along with the Rivers of America attractions on July 29.

