Classroom Confederate flag lands teacher on administrative leave

A Sutter Middle School teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave after hanging a Confederate flag in his classroom.

The teacher had been previously accused of making an inappropriate lynching analogy during a lesson in November.

“We recognize that regardless of context, to many of our students, families, and staff, the Confederate flag is a racist symbol of hate,” the Folsom Cordova Unified School District wrote in a Facebook post.

The Confederate flag was found hanging in a classroom across from a Civil War Union flag, “potentially in preparation of a history activity,” the district wrote. The flag was removed before classes began Wednesday.

The school is currently investigating the teacher’s actions, adding, “Any employee who is found to engage in behavior that creates an unsafe environment for students will face full consequences, including the possibility of initiating termination proceedings.”

