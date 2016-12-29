(Photo: Luca, Giacomo)

Shelly Suzanne Jennings, 50, was last seen by her family members in Modestoin 1993, according to her daughter Brandy Chapman.



Jennings has three daughters who now live in Oklahoma who have been searching for their mother ever since. The missing woman has a history of mental illness and alcohol abuse and has likely been homeless since she went missing, Chapman said.

“She’s my mom and I love her more than anything in this world,” Chapman said. “You only get one life and you only get one mom.”

On Dec. 6, Jennings was arrested in Redding, CA -- Chapman learned of the arrest online and quickly flew more than 1,800 to find her mother, but by the time she arrived, her mother was nowhere to be found.

Chapman filed a voluntary missing person’s report in Redding on Dec. 12, according to the Redding Police Department.

After news spread that Jennings daughters were searching for her, Chapman received an unexpected call.



Vita Alcobenda, who lives in suburban Redding, said Jennings was boarded by her neighbor in Anderson for several days. Jennings asked to be dropped off at a truck stop and told Alcobenda she was headed to Modesto.

Since the reported sighting, Chapman is convinced her mother is in Modesto, however, local police have not been able to corroborate the report.

On the Facebook page organized by Jennings’ daughters, several people living in the Modesto area have reported seeing the woman around town but nothing has been confirmed.

Chapman has started a GoFundMe to raise money for a flight back to California so she can search for her mother.

“I am, I am. She needs to be found. I need her to be found. I’m not going to stop until I do,” Chapman said.

Copyright 2016 KXTV