Collecting treasures from life in the early 1900s

You never know what you’ll find when you’re not looking for something.

Right next to and actually a part of the Sac West RV campground in West Sacramento sits an outdoor museum of sorts. If it's true that every man has a treasure, then Jim Crozier is no exception.

A collection of old gas engine-powered equipment that he calls "life in the early 1900s." Crozier is the curator.

"It is a growing collection from the early 1900s," he said.

Crozier started his collection about 10 years ago when he inherited some of the antique gas powered-engines antiques from the previous campground owner. There are over 150 working pieces and engines that Jim keeps tabs on.

As you walk around the engines, you’re likely to have to share space with two goats named “Salt and Pepper."

Among the more interesting pieces is a long tree saw used to cut redwoods in the 1920s.

"The sawblade would actually turn 90 degrees so the saw could go flat or they could go down," Crozier said.

And there's washing machines back in 1926 that were powered by a gas engine.

One of the best parts is that it's free, and if you want to add to his collection, by all means you're welcome to do so.

Not many places have a 1917 apple peeler that works. The outdoor museum is located inside the Sac West RV Campground in West Sacramento, just off of I-80.

