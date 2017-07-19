College revokes suspension for student who graded ex's apology letter

The men writes in an open notebook with blank pages (Photo: Thinkstock)

A Florida college student's two-semester suspension is revoked after further review into a viral letter from a former lover.

Nick Lutz, a University of Central Florida student became an internet hit earlier this year after grading his ex-girlfriend's apology letter with a red pen, and posting it on Twitter.

When your ex writes you an apology letter so you grade it to send it back pic.twitter.com/MczdjcCiil — Nick Lutz (@NickLutz12) February 17, 2017

Lutz treated the letter like a school essay, marking down the paper for spelling errors and highlighting "useless fillers. He also pointed out an introduction that is too long, marked missing indents, and called out his ex for lack of detail in statements, such as "I never cheated on you,".

Lutz gave his ex-flame's letter a brutal D- and added final thoughts on the letter stating, "Need to stop contradicting your own story and pick a side," and "I would prefer details over statements. Revision for half credit will be accepted."

His response to his former girlfriend's note earned him a semester suspension with "additional punishments" from the university, according to a Facebook post Lutz posted Monday.

According to the Miami Herald, after the letter went viral, Lutz's ex-girlfriend felt cyberbullied. She went to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, but wasn't able to get anywhere with the claims. She then went to UCF, where she is not a student, and filed a complaint.

Shortly after, Lutz was informed he was suspended for the Summer and Fall 2017 for violating the "disruptive conduct" and "harmful behavior" clauses of the student conduct code, according to the Miami Herald.

In a letter posted by Lutz to Facebook, his lawyer, Jacob Stuart, called the university's actions a violation of Lutz's right to free speech and expression. He also defended his client on the grounds he didn't violate any local, state or federal laws.

Lutz urged other students to share his post "to allow freedom of expression for all students".

On Wednesday, Lutz posted another legal letter on Facebook, announcing all charges against him had been revoked by UCF.

Quite a saga for a love gone wrong!

