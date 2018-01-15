Colusa community seeks justice for 21-year-old Karen Garcia

The Colusa community was struck by another tragedy over the weekend, after 21-year-old Karen Garcia from Williams was found dead.

The Colusa community was struck by another tragedy over the weekend, after 21-year-old Karen Garcia from Williams was found dead.



Garcia was reported missing last week just days after she found out her sister and five others died in a wrong way crash on Jan. 7.



Colusa Police Chief Josh Fitch confirmed to ABC10 that it was Karen’s body and car that was discovered at a parking lot in Woodland Sunday.



Officials have named Garcia’s ex-boyfriend, Salvador Garcia, a suspect in her homicide after investigators found blood evidence at their shared apartment, and in his vehicle.



“Honestly, I don't know if it's fully hit me yet. I still feel like it's fake. It's still a shock to me, " said Daniel Jenkins, who was one of Karen’s manager at Granzella’s, where she worked for six years.



Jenkins adds, “Karen was just a great spirit inside and out. Anytime she came into a room – everyone was just really excited to see her."



Granzella’s hosted a fundraiser for Karen’s mother, Gloria Garcia, to help with funeral costs of her other daughter, Jessica Garcia. Jenkins says the community raised over $6,000.



“We have been hit hard in this community, but this community is strong and we will come together," Jenkins adds.



Granzella’s is hosting another fundraiser on Monday, Jan. 22, to help the Garcia family.



The Colusa Police Department is asking for anyone who’s seen Sal Garcia to call (530) 458-7777

© 2018 KXTV-TV